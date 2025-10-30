Romanians abroad

Romanian mothers working abroad found it harder to get a job back home, study says

30 October 2025

Romanian women who went abroad to work found it disproportionately harder to find work in their country compared to the men, according to data from a European study conducted by Save the Children Romania.

Parents in the study sample have been abroad for an average of six years, both mothers and fathers, and 67% of fathers and 75% of mothers who participated in the survey have been gone for more than three years. More than half of the parents with children left in the country are absent for one-third of their children’s childhood, especially during early primary school and preadolescence. 

The main occupations of the parents included in the study are, for fathers: construction worker (50%), agricultural worker (12%), driver (8%), waiter (5%); and for mothers: elderly caregiver (17%), housekeeper (17%), agricultural worker (15%), cashier (10%).

Almost half (46%) of Romanian parents who have gone abroad to work justify their decision by citing an insufficient salary for the family, while 28% say the reason is to improve the family’s financial situation, 9% because they lost their job in Romania, 5% for reasons related to building/renovating/extending a house, and 3% for the additional income needed for their children’s education. 

A significant difference between women and men is the double proportion among women (10% vs. 5% among men) who say they could not find a job in Romania, highlighting the need for employment opportunities for women with secondary and basic education.

Other differences also stand out. 48% of fathers say they do not feel psychological discomfort, while only 17% of mothers say the same. Loneliness (57%) and sadness (51%) characterize most mothers working abroad.

The feeling of being unable to cope with the situation in the destination country is felt by mothers (30%) three times more acutely than by fathers (11%). Even so, only 8–10% of parents working abroad say they have consulted a psychologist. The proportion is almost five times higher among women (14%) than among men (3%).

Roughly 82% of parents intend to give up working abroad in the coming years. The reasons that would convince them to give up working abroad sooner are related to better-paid jobs in Romania, mentioned by 75% of parents, lower taxes, mentioned by 51%, possible family problems in 46% of cases, and better healthcare infrastructure, mentioned by 41%. They are followed by better-quality public services (40%), improved educational infrastructure for children (37%), feeling safe in the country (22%), and advancing age (12%).

As for the relationship with the children left in the country, 41% of parents working abroad believe that what they miss most in their relationship with their child is the time spent together, 33% the important moments in the child’s life, 21% the child’s affection, and 6% communication with the child.

Approximately 91% of respondents consider that maintaining an emotional connection with their child/children in Romania is the main challenge they face as parents working abroad. 83% of parents mention problems with cultural integration and adaptation in the country of residence, while 26% mention communication with institutions in Romania.

“The phenomenon of children left behind in the country while their parents are forced to work abroad has multiple facets and consequences, both psycho-emotional and social. Most parents leave because they feel they have no choice in the country, to keep their children in socio-economic safety and to be able to support their children’s education,” said Gabriela Alexandrescu, Executive President of Save the Children Romania.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Antonio Guillem/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Normal

