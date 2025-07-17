More than two-thirds (68.6%) of Romanians living abroad do not have any form of insurance in Romania, not even the mandatory home insurance, according to a nationwide online survey initiated by Allianz-Țiriac.

From among those who left the country, a quarter say they own a house or apartment in the country, and approximately 13% still own a car left to their family. Nevertheless, they do not have insurance for them.

In contrast, once they settle abroad, over 72% of Romanians end up having various forms of insurance in the countries they’ve moved to. This trend is largely explained by the strong protection culture and the more developed insurance industry in many European countries where Romanians choose to live, either permanently or temporarily.

As such, nearly 46% of Romanians living abroad have health insurance, over 43% have car insurance, almost 30% have home insurance, and 23% have a life insurance policy.

“Romanians quickly learn how to protect themselves when they live in an environment that offers support and where they discover a culture centered on financial security. It’s not leaving the country that changes them, but the context in which they are shown that protection is a norm, not a luxury,” says Virgil Șoncutean, CEO, Allianz-Țiriac Asigurări.

Nearly four in ten respondents in the Allianz-Țiriac survey say they have close family members currently living or working abroad, and in more than half of these cases, those family members are permanently settled there.

Two in ten Romanians say they receive money or goods from relatives in the diaspora, and for one-third of them, this financial support comes monthly. In another 40% of cases, assistance is offered occasionally, when urgent needs arise.

Only 11% of beneficiaries say the support they receive is enough to cover their current expenses, while nearly 16% say it is not sufficient but they manage, and 3.5% report facing financial difficulties.

In addition to financial support, families in Romania also receive other forms of support from the diaspora. Approximately 35% say their relatives offer advice and useful information, 32% say they are frequently visited, and a smaller share, of around 5%, benefit from health-related support, such as covering medical expenses or paying for insurance.

The Allianz-Țiriac survey was conducted in April 2025, at a national level, on a total sample of 1,011 internet users in Romania.

(Photo source: Cammeraydave | Dreamstime.com)