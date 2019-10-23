Newsroom
Romanian wins Miss Planet 2019 title
23 October 2019
Romanian Denisa Hodişan, 26, a graduate of the Faculty of Mathematics, won the Miss Planet 2019 title at the Miss & Mister Planet international contest organized between October 16 and October 21 in Tbilisi, Georgia.

Following national selections, the representatives of 15 countries reached the contest’s final, among them representatives of Italy, Spain, Poland and India, local Agerpres reported. The Mister Planet title was won by young South African Aubrey Pieterse.

Denisa Hodişan, who is passionate about modeling, was the only finalist from Romania. She was invited to the contest after winning the Miss Photogenia title at the 2017 edition. In fact, she is the holder of numerous international beauty awards, with the most recent one being the title of Miss Balkana 2017 in Belgrade.

Denisa Hodişan’s Miss Planet 2019 winner crown is made of gold plated silver. Her prize consisted of a sum of money, free invitations to participate in the next three international contests, even in the jury, and gifts from designers.

(Photo source: Facebook/Denisa Hodisan)

