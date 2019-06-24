Ro Insider
Romanian wins sixth Miss Fitness Universe title
24 June 2019
Romanian aerobics instructor Anca Bucur won the Miss Fitness Universe for the sixth time. The competition took place in Miami, U.S, between June 22 and June 23.

Bucur, who is 32 years old, became a mother nine months ago. In a Facebook post, she confessed to the competition being “the most beautiful, interesting, touching and inspiring challenge for me. But I did it! I really did it! This trophy confirms that you can do anything you want as long as there is involvement, discipline, ambition, a lot of work and passion.”

She competed in the Fitness Pro Division category, where only athletes who have previously won important competitions in Europe, US, Asia, and Australia qualify. The competition consisted of three parts: a fitness exercise, a swimsuit section, and an interview.

Bucur started taking ballet lessons when she was three years old and later attended the gymnastics school in Deva. She was a member national junior aerobic gymnastics team in Constanţa, and won the bronze medal with her team and ranked 4th in the World Championships in Sofia. In 2005, she was selected to be part of the senior national team in Bucharest. However, she was forced to retire one year later because of a shoulder injury. Later, she started working as a fitness and aerobics instructor.

She previously won the Miss Fitness Universe Florida USA title, the second place in the Miss Fitness America World Championship Las Vegas competition, the second place in the Paris Fitness Europe and Rome Fitness Europe competitions, and the first place in the Miss Fitness Universe Miami competition, in the professional category.

(Photo: Anca Bucur Facebook Page)

[email protected] 

