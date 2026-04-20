Romanian Mihaela Cambei wins three medals at Weightlifting Championships in Georgia

Weighlifter Mihaela Cambei won three medals, one gold and two silver, on the first day of the European Weightlifting Championships 2026 held in Batumi, Georgia, between April 20 and 26.

The 23-year-old is the European champion of the last three editions of the continental competition in the 49 kg category.

In Georgia, Cambei first secured the gold medal in the snatch event, during which she also set a new European record at 95 kilograms.

Later in the day, she completed her first attempt at the clean and jerk event at 110 kilograms, and her second at 114 kilograms. Unfortunately, Cambei missed her final attempt at 117 kilograms when she dropped the bar, missing out on the gold medal and finishing second behind Belgium’s Nina Sterckx, who lifted 116 kilograms.

Finally, Cambei received the silver medal for her overall performance.

These achievements also translate into financial success for Mihaela Cambei. For the gold medal, she will be rewarded with EUR 1,500. For each silver, the Romanian will receive EUR 1,000.

At her first participation in the seniors’ event, Alexia Șipoș finished 4th in the snatch (81 kg), 10th in the clean and jerk (98 kg), and 5th overall (179 kg), according to Golazo.ro.

Romania is represented by 15 weightlifters at the European Championships in Batumi: Ioana Mădălina Miron (48 kg category), Mihaela Cambei (53 kg), Alexia Șipoș (53 kg), Dana Berchi (58 kg), Andreea Cotruța (63 kg), Anca Grosu (63 kg), and Daniela Gherman (69 kg) in the women’s event, and Marian Luca (60 kg), Narcis Papolți (60 kg), Ion Dorobete (65 kg), Cosmin Isofache (65 kg), Tiberiu Donose (79 kg), Mihăiță Tănăsoiu (88 kg), Darius Tătaru (94 kg), and Luis Lauret Rodriguez (110 kg) in the men’s.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Federatia Romana de Haltere - Romanian Weightlifting Federation on Facebook)