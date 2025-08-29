Living in Romania

Free Romanian language courses launched in Romania to help integrate Ukrainians

29 August 2025

Romania has launched free Romanian language courses for Ukrainian citizens living in the country, in an effort to support their social and professional integration. The program, announced by the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR), is a partnership between ICR, the Embassy of Ukraine, and the National Confederation for Women’s Entrepreneurship (CONAF).

The online courses, dedicated exclusively to Ukrainians residing in Romania, will run from September 29 to December 3, with registration open until September 19. 

Organizers said the initiative is designed to equip participants with essential language skills for everyday life, access to public services, and entry into the labor market.

ICR president Liviu Sebastian Jicman said that learning Romanian is “both a chance for integration and a way of better understanding each other,” adding that the language, spoken by more than 30 million people worldwide, offers opportunities beyond Romania’s borders.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian ambassador Ihor Prokopchuk welcomed the initiative, saying it would ease integration and strengthen European values shared by both countries.

Cristina Chiriac, president of CONAF, said the project was not just about language but about building real inclusion. “If we see the 186,000 refugees only as a burden, we lose a huge resource of intelligence and resilience. If we integrate them, we gain workforce, trust, demographics, and stability.”

The program also reflects Romania’s wider commitment to cultural and linguistic cooperation, with ICR regularly running language courses for foreigners in Romania and abroad, the institute said. 

The launch comes ahead of Romanian Language Day, celebrated annually on August 31, when ICR hosts cultural events to promote Romanian as a language of identity and dialogue.

Details about enrollment for the free courses are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Icr.ro)

