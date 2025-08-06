Ukrainian refugees restore Cluj playground as a sign of gratitude to Romania

Ukrainian refugees living in Cluj County, central Romania, have restored a playground in the suburb of Florești as a sign of gratitude for the support offered by Romanians after the start of the war in Ukraine.

According to representatives of the Association of Ukrainian Youth in Romania (or ATUR), this project was entirely funded and carried out by members of the Ukrainian community from Cluj and Florești.

“We tried to reach out to the City Hall, but we were told they couldn’t intervene because it’s private property. So we collected signatures from people to allow us to restore this playground. After three years since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, we wanted to show our gratitude in another way, not just with a ‘Thank you.’ So we decided to rehabilitate this small park because it was in poor condition,” said Anna Shevchenko, vice president of the Association of Ukrainian Youth in Romania, for monitorulcj.ro.

“People would walk by, and when they saw us and found out what we were doing, many offered their help. They gave us electricity, as well as equipment. It was a good collaboration. The children who couldn’t play also tried to help,” Anna Shevchenko added.

The “Friendship Park,” as it was called, was previously avoided by families, as the equipment was old, rusty, and dangerous for children.

The renovation was done without sponsors, grants, or the involvement of institutions, but through the joint effort of refugees, young parents, students, and volunteers living in the area.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Asociatia Tinerilor Ucraineni din România on Facebook)