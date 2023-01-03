Entertainment

Romanian label Global Records to open a branch in Berlin in 2023

03 January 2023
Global Records, a Bucharest-based music label, plans to open a branch office in Berlin this year. The brand is home to widely recognized talented Romanian and international artists, including Inna, Olivia Addams, Minelli, and more.

“2022 was a prolific year for our label, and I would like to note in particular the success of international appearances, both on the big stages and in the charts,” head of the label Diana Munteanu told Forbes Romania.

In 2022 alone, Global Records has released over 400 songs and added 3.5 billion online streams to exceed the 15 billion milestone, thanks to streams from countries like Poland, Spain, Finland, Bulgaria, Turkey, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Croatia, Lithuania, and Estonia.

Inna’s last year hit, “Up” and its Sean Paul remix, reached atop the chart in Poland, Bulgaria, and Lithuania and contributed to her legendary career of the 2000s euro-pop with over 10 billion digital streams.

Another Global Records artist who stood out internationally, Minelli’s “MMM” peaked atop the chart in Poland, #2 in Hungary, and #3 in Lithuania. The success was followed by Olivia Addams’ “Fool Me Once” in Poland, Roxen’s “UFO,” Gran Error’s “Clap Clap,” Irina Rimes’ “Ba Ba Ba,” and more to list.

Newcomer Andrei-Ionuț “wrs” Ursu, who made his Eurovision debut by representing Romania last year, had his hit “Llámame” reaching the top of Spain’s iTunes chart and Spotify’s Viral chart.

The label continues to seek the next big thing by opening talent casting in the Netherlands and Germany – a branch office in the capital would likely help the scouting process. It opened its Polish, Turkish, and Russian regional divisions branches back in 2020. 

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo: Global Records)

Normal
1

