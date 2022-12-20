Music

 

 

Eurovision 2023: Romania selects the 12 finalists

20 December 2022
Earlier this week, the Jury of National Selection of the Eurovision Song Contest announced the 12 finalist songs. Only one will go to represent Romania next year in Liverpool against 36 other participating countries.

As noted in the official press release, these are the artists that could potentially represent Romania: Adriana Moraru - Faralaes; Aledaida - Bla Bla Bla; AMIA - Puppet; Andrada Popa - No time for me; Andreea D Folclor Orchestra - Periniţa mea; Deiona - Call on me; Erin Dăneţ - Bad&cool; Maryliss - Hai Vino; Ocean Drive - Take you home; No Artist - Statues; Steven Roho x Gabriella x Formaţia Albatros - Lele; Theodor Andrei - D.G.T. (Off and on).

The final selection will be announced through a public vote on February 11, 2023, live from the SRTv studios on air and online where all the 12 musicians will take the center stage and perform their songs in front of judges consisting of Sebastian Ferent (Untold and Neversea), Laura Coroianu (Emagic), Bogdan Stratula (Urban Sunsets Radio), John Varbiu (Summer Well), Alin Vaida (Jazz in the Park Festival), Mihai Predescu, head of the Romanian delegation for Eurovision 2023, and Remus Achim, director of the ESC 2023 project.

The Eurovision Song Context will be held at the Liverpool Arena from May 9 to 13, 2023.

A well-celebrated return to the biggest stage, Romania failed to qualify for the final between 2018 and 2021 until singer Andrei “Wrs” Ursu represented Romania with his hit “Llámame” in 2022, albeit placed the 18th out of 25 finalists.

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Valerio Rosati | Dreamstime.com)

Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Normal
Normal
 

1

