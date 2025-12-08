Allianz-Țiriac Asigurări and Campion Grup, owner of one of Romania’s largest insurance brokerage companies, have signed an agreement under which the insurer will acquire the entire shareholding of Campion Broker.

Founded in 2007 by entrepreneur Octavian Tatomirescu, Campion Broker currently ranks seventh among insurance brokerage firms in Romania and operates a nationwide distribution network of approximately 2,000 brokerage assistants. According to data from the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF), Campion Broker held a market share of 4.3% at the end of 2024, equivalent to RON 693 million (EUR 136 million) in intermediated insurance premiums.

At present, Campion Grup is owned 51% by Octavian Tatomirescu and 49% by his son, Fabian Tatomirescu.

The transaction represents a first for the Romanian insurance market. Allianz-Țiriac and Campion Broker will remain two separate companies with distinct activities, insurance underwriting and insurance intermediation, respectively.

“Campion is a respected name in the insurance market and is recognized for its professionalism. I have great admiration for what Tavi and his team have built over the past 18 years, and I am delighted that they have chosen to continue their success story alongside Allianz-Țiriac,” said Virgil Șoncutean, Chief Executive Officer of Allianz-Țiriac Asigurări.

Campion Broker’s executive leadership will remain unchanged, with Octavian Tatomirescu continuing to serve as the company’s Chief Executive Officer.

“Campion Broker is strengthening its position in the insurance market through this strategic partnership with Allianz, one of the world’s largest insurance groups. This step will bring us significant resources and allow us to accelerate growth while maintaining our independence,” said Octavian Tatomirescu, Chief Executive Officer of Campion Broker.

Completion of the transaction is subject to approval by the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) and the Competition Council.

Allianz-Țiriac is part of the German Allianz Group, one of the world’s largest financial services and insurance providers.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)