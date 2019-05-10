Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Sat, 10/05/2019 - 16:34
Social
Criminal group that exploited 600 Romanian and Moldovan workers in Spain dismantled
05 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Spain’s Civil Guard dismantled a criminal organization that exploited workers from Romania and the Republic of Moldova for profit. The authorities found a total of 145 human trafficking victims who were held in semi-slave-like conditions and forced to work in difficult conditions with very little pay.

The victims were Romanian and Moldovan citizens, lured to Spain with the promise of a better future. The Spanish authorities estimate that the network had managed to control more than 600 victims, exploited to harvest olives, grapes, and strawberry at farms in the south of the country.

The criminal group was making over EUR 1 million monthly on the back of the victims. Meanwhile, the workers were paid EUR 10 per day, out of which the network charged them for food and accommodation. The victims were kept in dirty and overcrowded improvised shelters, lacking even the basic amenities.

“The heads of the organization assured the victims that, once in Spain, they would reside in decent conditions, both labor and life, something that was subsequently breached, as they ended up living in conditions of semi-slavery and extreme precariousness, and, in some cases, deprived of food for several days,” the Civil Guard said in a press release.

The Spanish authorities arrested 16 people in the provinces of Jaén, Huelva, Córdoba, Badajoz and Albacete, all members of the criminal organization, including five businessmen who acted in collusion with this organization.

The investigation started in mid-2018 and the raids on the organization took place during the summer. The criminal organization was made of Romanians, who were using a Temporary Employment Company (ETT) to bring workers from Romania and Moldova to Spain, according to El Pais.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Guardiacivil.es)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Sat, 10/05/2019 - 16:34
Social
Criminal group that exploited 600 Romanian and Moldovan workers in Spain dismantled
05 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Spain’s Civil Guard dismantled a criminal organization that exploited workers from Romania and the Republic of Moldova for profit. The authorities found a total of 145 human trafficking victims who were held in semi-slave-like conditions and forced to work in difficult conditions with very little pay.

The victims were Romanian and Moldovan citizens, lured to Spain with the promise of a better future. The Spanish authorities estimate that the network had managed to control more than 600 victims, exploited to harvest olives, grapes, and strawberry at farms in the south of the country.

The criminal group was making over EUR 1 million monthly on the back of the victims. Meanwhile, the workers were paid EUR 10 per day, out of which the network charged them for food and accommodation. The victims were kept in dirty and overcrowded improvised shelters, lacking even the basic amenities.

“The heads of the organization assured the victims that, once in Spain, they would reside in decent conditions, both labor and life, something that was subsequently breached, as they ended up living in conditions of semi-slavery and extreme precariousness, and, in some cases, deprived of food for several days,” the Civil Guard said in a press release.

The Spanish authorities arrested 16 people in the provinces of Jaén, Huelva, Córdoba, Badajoz and Albacete, all members of the criminal organization, including five businessmen who acted in collusion with this organization.

The investigation started in mid-2018 and the raids on the organization took place during the summer. The criminal organization was made of Romanians, who were using a Temporary Employment Company (ETT) to bring workers from Romania and Moldova to Spain, according to El Pais.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Guardiacivil.es)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

05 October 2019
Politics
Romania’s president: Next week we will have a new Government!
05 October 2019
Social
Update: Ten dead, seven injured in terrible road accident in Southern Romania
04 October 2019
Politics
US nominates Poland for entry into the Visa Waiver Program, Romania still on the waiting list
04 October 2019
Business
Romania asks EUR 8.5 mln penalties from US company for delays in delivering armored vehicles
04 October 2019
Politics
Funny or not? Romanian PM: If PSD named a baby for EU commissioner, the opposition would still find a flaw
03 October 2019
OpEd
Comment: Romania’s message on Germany’s national day – Gesundheit!
03 October 2019
Social
Thieves get away with EUR 160,000 after movie-like robbery at a mall in Romania’s Constanta
02 October 2019
Business
Romanian airline Tarom to launch direct flights from Bucharest to New York next summer

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40