Leading Romanian communication agency Graffiti Plus to list on Bucharest Stock Exchange

Graffiti Plus (GRF+), one of Romania’s leading communication consultancy agencies for brands and businesses, announced its intention to debut on the Bucharest Stock Exchange in 2025, a first for a local company in this sector.

The company is one of the most awarded agencies in the region. In 2024, it had the highest number of Romanian campaigns nominated for the European Excellence Awards, and was named PR Agency of the Year four times in the past six years (2019-2024) at the Romanian PR Award.

Now, Graffiti Plus aims to leverage the capital market to finance its entry into a new phase, focusing on accelerating its growth by developing new products tailored to its sector and integrating digital technologies - particularly in operational processes, as well as services using Artificial Intelligence.

As part of this initiative, the company has begun the process of accessing a financing mechanism through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) and has submitted its project for listing GRF+ on the secondary AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

“The results of the past nine years, since we restructured our shareholding, confirm our ability to efficiently capitalize on growth opportunities: we have maintained continuous revenue growth, expanded our areas of expertise, and diversified our client portfolio. Starting in 2025, we plan to accelerate our growth pace and diversify our financing mechanisms. We are therefore turning towards the capital market and preparing a strategic commitment to the shareholders who will join us,” said Bogdan Tomoiagă, Chairman of the Board of GRF+.

The company made the decision to go public after its 2023 report showed revenues exceeding RON 36.8 million and a profit of over RON 1.6 million. The company maintained similar revenues in the past four years, with a net profit margin of approximately 5%, according to its press release.

GRF+ closed 2024 with a team of 85 consultants, of which 10% hold international certifications, and a client portfolio that includes global players such as BCR, Carrefour, Coca-Cola HBC, Orange Romania, OMV Petrom, Procter & Gamble, Samsung, and Warner Bros. Discovery.

GRF+’s debut on the AeRO market is estimated for mid-2025, with Goldring as the brokerage firm assisting the company in its capital-raising process and stock market listing.

