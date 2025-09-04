Romanian Football Federation launches publishing house with comic book on national team

The Romanian Football Federation (FRF), in partnership with leading bookstore chain Cărturești, has launched its own publishing house, Editura FRF, with the first title in its portfolio dedicated to children - a comic book recounting Romania’s journey to UEFA EURO 2024.

The debut volume, Generația de Suflet/Generation of the Soul, was created by author and comics educator Mihai Ionuț Grăjdeanu.

Using an engaging visual style aimed at younger readers, the book tells the story of the national team’s qualification campaign and participation in the tournament in Germany, FRF said.

The partnership between FRF and Cărturești began earlier this year, when it introduced a special collection of school notebooks featuring illustrations of Romania’s national team players and excerpts from the comic book.

“Through Editura FRF, we want to create an educational and cultural ecosystem around football,” said Răzvan Burleanu, president of the Romanian Football Federation.

“We aim to publish books that inspire and shape: from children’s stories that spark love for football and reading to biographies, motivational works, and professional manuals. Reading and football can go hand in hand, helping build a stronger, more educated generation,” he added.

Author Mihai Ionuț Grăjdeanu, known for projects such as Legendele Dacilor and BD Historia, has been active in education for over a decade and pioneered the “Applied Comics in School” teaching method, recognized by institutions in Romania and Europe.

