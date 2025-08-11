Romanian Football Federation launches tricolor jersey for dogs

The Romanian Football Federation (FRF) has unveiled a special tricolor kit designed for dogs, allowing pet owners to cheer for the national team alongside their four-legged friends during this autumn’s matches.

Inspired by the team’s traditional colors, the new bright yellow model is made specifically for canine supporters who want to match the rest of the crowd, FRF said.

“Lightweight, comfortable, and easy to put on, the shirt is suitable for walks, playtime (whether with or without a ball) and, of course, memorable pre-match photos,” reads the official announcement.

The kit is available in multiple sizes, including for large breeds. It is on sale at magazin.frf.ro.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Frf.ro)