Sports

Romanian Football Federation launches tricolor jersey for dogs

11 August 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Football Federation (FRF) has unveiled a special tricolor kit designed for dogs, allowing pet owners to cheer for the national team alongside their four-legged friends during this autumn’s matches.

Inspired by the team’s traditional colors, the new bright yellow model is made specifically for canine supporters who want to match the rest of the crowd, FRF said

“Lightweight, comfortable, and easy to put on, the shirt is suitable for walks, playtime (whether with or without a ball) and, of course, memorable pre-match photos,” reads the official announcement.

The kit is available in multiple sizes, including for large breeds. It is on sale at magazin.frf.ro.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Frf.ro)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
Sports

Romanian Football Federation launches tricolor jersey for dogs

11 August 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Football Federation (FRF) has unveiled a special tricolor kit designed for dogs, allowing pet owners to cheer for the national team alongside their four-legged friends during this autumn’s matches.

Inspired by the team’s traditional colors, the new bright yellow model is made specifically for canine supporters who want to match the rest of the crowd, FRF said

“Lightweight, comfortable, and easy to put on, the shirt is suitable for walks, playtime (whether with or without a ball) and, of course, memorable pre-match photos,” reads the official announcement.

The kit is available in multiple sizes, including for large breeds. It is on sale at magazin.frf.ro.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Frf.ro)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

12 August 2025
Justice
Romanian police catch three foreign citizens who allegedly stole jewelry during Untold Festival
12 August 2025
Macro
Romania’s inflation outlook worsens as central bank warns of September peak
12 August 2025
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania, Slovenia among stock markets with the highest returns over the last decade
12 August 2025
Administration
Romanian government plans to cut 40,000 jobs from local administration
12 August 2025
Macro
Uncapped electricity prices rise 61% in Romania, pulling inflation upwards in July
12 August 2025
Education
Education unions in Romania warn of school year boycott after talks with government
12 August 2025
Energy
Simtel to build 60 MW solar park for Verbund in Tulcea County
12 August 2025
Politics
Romanian foreign minister backs US-led peace efforts, stresses ‘nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine’