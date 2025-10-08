Romanian Film Festival returns to Seattle in November

The Seattle Romanian Film Festival returns for its 12th edition this fall, showcasing nine Romanian feature and documentary films at the SIFF Cinema Uptown, one of Seattle’s most prominent venues for European cinema. The event is scheduled for November 7-9.

Organized by the American Romanian Cultural Society (ARCS) in collaboration with the Cultural Association Control N, the festival continues to serve as a bridge between Romanian filmmakers and American audiences. This marks the second consecutive year of partnership between the two cultural organizations.

The 2025 program will feature nine Romanian productions, including both fiction and documentary films, created by established directors and newcomers alike, according to the organizers.

The lineup includes Anul Nou care n-a fost/The New Year That Never Came (dir. Bogdan Mureșanu), TWST: Things We Said Today (dir. Andrei Ujică), Moromeții 3 (dir. Stere Gulea), Comatogen (dir. Igor Cobileanski), Pădurea de molizi/The Spruce Forest (dir. Tudor Giurgiu), Hoții de subiecte/High School Thieves (dir. Tudor Petremarin), Ink Wash (dir. Sarra Tsorakidis), Visul/The Dream (dir. Cătălin Saizescu), and Povești moldovenești (dir. Vlad Bolgarin, Evgheni Dudceac, Natalia Shaufert, Adriana Vasilcov, Ioana Vatamanu-Margineanu).

(Photo source: the organizers)