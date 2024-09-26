Two Romanian feature films in the running for a European Film Awards nomination

Anul Nou Care N-a Fost/The New Year That Never Came, the first fiction feature written and directed by Bogdan Mureşanu, has been added to the European Film Awards’ Feature Film Selection. It joined the other Romanian production included in this selection - Trei kilometri până la capătul lumi/Three kilometers to the end of the world, directed by Emanuel Pârvu.

The shortlist comprises a total of 45 European feature films selected by the European Film Academy Board. The complete list is available here.

The nominations for the European Film Awards will be revealed on November 5 after the end of the voting session in which the 5000 members of the European Film Academy will participate.

The New Year That Never Came received the Orizzonti Award for Best Film at the 2024 Venice International Film Festival. The movie is a tragicomedy whose action takes place in a single day, before the Revolution of 1989, in which the characters search for normality, safety, love, freedom, and meaning in an absurd world fueled by fear.

Three kilometers to the end of the world, the latest feature directed by Romanian Emanuel Pârvu, received the Heart of Sarajevo for Best Feature Film at the 2024 Sarajevo Film Festival and the Queer Palm 2024 Award at Cannes. It tells the story of Adi, a 17-year-old teenager who spends the summer in his native village in the Danube Delta. One evening, he is attacked on the village street, and the next day, his world is turned upside down. The parents can no longer look at him like before and the apparent peace of the village begins to crumble.

The European Film Awards honour the greatest achievements in European cinema. This year, the awards ceremony takes place on December 7 in Lucerne.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: PR)