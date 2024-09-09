2024 Venice Film Festival: Romanian Bogdan Mureșanu's feature debut wins top Orizzonti award

Anul Nou Care N-a Fost/The New Year That Never Came, the first fiction feature written and directed by Bogdan Mureşanu, received the Orizzonti Award for Best Film at the 81st Venice International Film Festival. A total of 19 feature-length films and 13 short films entered the Orizzonti competition this year.

"I dedicate this award to the entire team that worked on this large film, with over 40 wonderful actors. Moreover, because this film is also about life under a dictatorial regime, I dedicate it to all the people in the world who are still in this situation and are looking for dignity, freedom, and humanity. I hope you have as great a New Year as we have," director Bogdan Mureșanu said.

In fact, the movie returns to Romania with four awards won at this prestigious international festival, a unique performance for a Romanian film. It was also appreciated by the jury of the International Federation of Film Critics for its ambitious direction, artistic and story balance, its vision and exceptional casting, being awarded the FIPRESCI Award for the best film in the Orizzonti and parallel sections.

During a special event on September 6, Bogdan Mureșanu received the Bisato d'Oro 2024 award for Best Screenplay from representatives of the independent critics present at the 81st edition of the festival, according to the press release.

Moreover, cinematographer Boróka Biró received a special mention for cinematography as part of the Authors under 40 Award dedicated to the director Valentina Pedicini.

The New Year That Never Came is a tragicomedy whose action takes place in a single day, before the Revolution of 1989, in which the characters search for normality, safety, love, freedom, and meaning in an absurd world fueled by fear. The cast includes Adrian Văncică, Nicoleta Hâncu, Mihai Călin, Andrei Miercure, Emilia Dobrin, and Iulian Postelnicu.

In Venice, the film was acquired by the prestigious company Memento Distribution to be distributed in France in March 2025.

The New Year That Never Came will arrive in cinemas across Romania and the Republic of Moldova starting September 24, distributed by Forum Film Romania.

