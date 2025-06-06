Defense

Romanian factory to begin production of three types of military drones

06 June 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

CARFIL Brasov, central Romania, is set to begin production of three types of Romanian military UAVs this year, news agency Agerpres reported. The drones, named Cuda, Sirin, and a marine drone, were unveiled at the Southeast Europe Special Operations Forces Forum 2025 (SEESOF) in Targu Mures, the first international expo-forum dedicated to the special operations forces.

“Cuda is a drone with a flight capacity of half an hour and with surveillance capabilities, fit for surveillance missions. Sirin can carry a payload of up to 15 kilograms, and then there's a unique drone in the region, the maritime drone, which is specially designed to fly at sea and in the coastal area. It is special because maritime flights pose problems for sensors,” said the head of the Brasov-based Center of Excellence in Drone Pilots Training, Cristea Gabriel Rau, cited by Agerpres.

The drones presented in Targu Mures are being developed together with American partner Periscop Aviation and will enter production this summer at the ROMARM factory in Brasov, which used to produce bombs.

The drones “were tested as per the specifications of the US Army, which are more restrictive than the Romanian ones,” Rau added.

He also argued that recent conflicts have shown that drones will change the war paradigm. 

“As established bomb manufacturers, we said let's make bombs for drones. We did it, and then we said, why not make drones too?” Cristea Gabriel Rau also stated.

According to him, CARFIL is the first Romanian company to produce drones on an industrial scale. The head of the Center of Excellence in Drone Pilots Training stressed that the drones will not be sold abroad, but intended exclusively for Romania.

The first production series includes 25 Cude and 25 Sirin drones, with maritime and carrier drones to enter production if there is demand. The factory also makes civilian drones.

Over 110 companies from 23 countries, 50 of which from Romania, participated in the Southeast Europe Special Operations Forces Forum 2025 (SEESOF) held on June 4 - 5 at the 'George Emil Palade' University of Medicine, Pharmacy, Science and Technology (UMFST) in Targu Mures.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Carfil.ro)

Read next
Normal
Defense

Romanian factory to begin production of three types of military drones

06 June 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

CARFIL Brasov, central Romania, is set to begin production of three types of Romanian military UAVs this year, news agency Agerpres reported. The drones, named Cuda, Sirin, and a marine drone, were unveiled at the Southeast Europe Special Operations Forces Forum 2025 (SEESOF) in Targu Mures, the first international expo-forum dedicated to the special operations forces.

“Cuda is a drone with a flight capacity of half an hour and with surveillance capabilities, fit for surveillance missions. Sirin can carry a payload of up to 15 kilograms, and then there's a unique drone in the region, the maritime drone, which is specially designed to fly at sea and in the coastal area. It is special because maritime flights pose problems for sensors,” said the head of the Brasov-based Center of Excellence in Drone Pilots Training, Cristea Gabriel Rau, cited by Agerpres.

The drones presented in Targu Mures are being developed together with American partner Periscop Aviation and will enter production this summer at the ROMARM factory in Brasov, which used to produce bombs.

The drones “were tested as per the specifications of the US Army, which are more restrictive than the Romanian ones,” Rau added.

He also argued that recent conflicts have shown that drones will change the war paradigm. 

“As established bomb manufacturers, we said let's make bombs for drones. We did it, and then we said, why not make drones too?” Cristea Gabriel Rau also stated.

According to him, CARFIL is the first Romanian company to produce drones on an industrial scale. The head of the Center of Excellence in Drone Pilots Training stressed that the drones will not be sold abroad, but intended exclusively for Romania.

The first production series includes 25 Cude and 25 Sirin drones, with maritime and carrier drones to enter production if there is demand. The factory also makes civilian drones.

Over 110 companies from 23 countries, 50 of which from Romania, participated in the Southeast Europe Special Operations Forces Forum 2025 (SEESOF) held on June 4 - 5 at the 'George Emil Palade' University of Medicine, Pharmacy, Science and Technology (UMFST) in Targu Mures.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Carfil.ro)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

06 June 2025
Defense
Romanian factory to begin production of three types of military drones
06 June 2025
Society
Several fake news campaigns currently targeting Romanians on social media, official sources say
06 June 2025
Macro
IMF recommends Romania to increase VAT and excise duties, introduce two income tax rates in latest report
06 June 2025
Travel
New Via Transilvanica trail opens in Brașov county, connecting 18 localities over 170 km
06 June 2025
Healthcare
Romania's Antibiotice wins major UK public contract for injectable antibiotics
06 June 2025
Business
Swiss VAT Group opens third global hub with new factory in Romania
06 June 2025
Transport
Romania’s high-altitude road Transalpina reopens to traffic between Rânca and Curpăt
05 June 2025
Transport
Romania’s famous mountain road Transfăgărășan reopens for summer traffic