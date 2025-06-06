Romanian factory to begin production of three types of military drones

CARFIL Brasov, central Romania, is set to begin production of three types of Romanian military UAVs this year, news agency Agerpres reported. The drones, named Cuda, Sirin, and a marine drone, were unveiled at the Southeast Europe Special Operations Forces Forum 2025 (SEESOF) in Targu Mures, the first international expo-forum dedicated to the special operations forces.

“Cuda is a drone with a flight capacity of half an hour and with surveillance capabilities, fit for surveillance missions. Sirin can carry a payload of up to 15 kilograms, and then there's a unique drone in the region, the maritime drone, which is specially designed to fly at sea and in the coastal area. It is special because maritime flights pose problems for sensors,” said the head of the Brasov-based Center of Excellence in Drone Pilots Training, Cristea Gabriel Rau, cited by Agerpres.

The drones presented in Targu Mures are being developed together with American partner Periscop Aviation and will enter production this summer at the ROMARM factory in Brasov, which used to produce bombs.

The drones “were tested as per the specifications of the US Army, which are more restrictive than the Romanian ones,” Rau added.

He also argued that recent conflicts have shown that drones will change the war paradigm.

“As established bomb manufacturers, we said let's make bombs for drones. We did it, and then we said, why not make drones too?” Cristea Gabriel Rau also stated.

According to him, CARFIL is the first Romanian company to produce drones on an industrial scale. The head of the Center of Excellence in Drone Pilots Training stressed that the drones will not be sold abroad, but intended exclusively for Romania.

The first production series includes 25 Cude and 25 Sirin drones, with maritime and carrier drones to enter production if there is demand. The factory also makes civilian drones.

Over 110 companies from 23 countries, 50 of which from Romania, participated in the Southeast Europe Special Operations Forces Forum 2025 (SEESOF) held on June 4 - 5 at the 'George Emil Palade' University of Medicine, Pharmacy, Science and Technology (UMFST) in Targu Mures.

(Photo source: Carfil.ro)