Romanian executive approves purchase of 32 US-made F-35 fighter jets

The government recently approved a draft law by which Romania agrees to purchase 32 F-35 aircraft from the United States, the most expensive acquisition in the history of the Romanian Army.

Romania will acquire the F-35 aircraft in two phases: first, 32 aircraft (two squadrons), followed by 16 aircraft (one squadron), totaling 48 aircraft.

The first delivery of F-35A jets to Romania is expected by 2031.

The deal involves "next-generation F-35A multirole fighter jets offering advanced stealth technology, sensor fusion, and unique air superiority capabilities," according to a statement from the US issued in September.

"A draft law has been approved and sent to Parliament under an emergency procedure, proposing that the Romanian government award the US government ‘Letter of Offer and Acceptance’ contracts for the purchase of 32 F-35 aircraft," spokesperson Mihai Constantin said in a press conference.

He added that the funds for the acquisition will come from the state budget or through loans or loan guarantees provided by the United States, according to Libertatea.

The decision to acquire the F-35 jets was made in April 2022, during a meeting of the Supreme Council of National Defense (CSAT) convened by president Klaus Iohannis two months after Russia invaded Ukraine. The sale was greenlit by the US Congress in September of this year.

The Air Force currently has 26 F-16 aircraft, and Romania is still expecting another 20 F-16s from Norway, which will be operational for at least 10 years before transitioning to the F-35. The 32 F-16 aircraft ordered from Norway cost Romania EUR 454 million, excluding VAT. The F-16 jets will gradually be phased out of combat service, as was the case with the MiG-21 LanceR aircraft, a process that will start in 2034 and is set to be completed by 2040.

Norway is also modernizing its own fleet with more advanced F-35 aircraft from American manufacturer Lockheed Martin.

Romania also hosts a European F-16 Training Centre, operating 18 F-16 fighter jets from the Netherlands, another country that completed its transition to a new fleet of F-35s. The Centre, inaugurated in November 2023, provides training to Romanian and Ukrainian pilots.

