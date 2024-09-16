Defense

US State Department greenlights sale of 32 F-35 fighter jets to Romania in USD 6.5 bln deal

16 September 2024

The State Department (DoS) in the United States announced it greenlighted the sale of 32 F-35 fighter jets to Romania under a deal estimated at USD 6.5 billion and financed under the Foreign Military Financing (FMF) facility and from other loans guaranteed by the US Government.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency filed the necessary certification to notify Congress of this potential sale.

Romania's Ministry of Defense saluted the notification of the US Congress regarding the sale to Romania of 32 F-35 aircraft, within the framework of the endowment program "Multirole aircraft of the 5th generation, F-35" - phase I, through the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) security assistance program, G4media.ro reported.

Within the FMF mechanism, up to USD 4 billion of funds are approved for direct loans, with the possibility of repayment in 12 years, after a grace period of one year from the date of the first withdrawal, at an advantageous interest rate, as well as funds of up to USD 8 billion, attracted by contracting loans from the financial markets, guaranteed by the US Government.

The State Department announced on September 13 that it made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Romania of F-35 aircraft and related equipment for an estimated cost of USD 7.2 billion.

The description and dollar value are for the highest estimated quantity and dollar value based on initial requirements. Actual dollar value will be lower depending on final requirements, budget authority, and signed sales agreement(s) if and when concluded.

The Government of Romania has requested to buy 32 F-35A Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter Conventional Take Off and Landing (CTOL) aircraft and thirty-three (33) Pratt & Whitney F135-PW-100 engines (32 installed, 1 spare).

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Normal
 

1

