Romanian electronics retailer eMAG sets Black Friday on November 7, estimates major sales

eMAG, the largest online retailer in Romania, set its 15th edition of Black Friday on November 7. The company estimates sales this year at RON 940 million (EUR 184.7 million), RON 44 million more than the previous year.

Overall, customers will have to choose from 100,000 televisions, 600,000 small household appliances, 1.5 million clothing items, 3.5 million cosmetic products, 400,000 smartphones and gadgets, 150,000 laptops and IT equipment, 120,000 refrigerators and washing machines, and 1 million home and DIY products, the retailer said, as reported by News.ro.

Among the special products put up for sale aside from electronics are low-cost electricity subscriptions, over 40,000 tickets to music festivals like Untold, Electric Castle, Summer Well, or Beach, Please!, as well as thousands of official items from Liga 1 clubs.

“eMAG is organizing on November 7 the 15th edition of Black Friday, the day with the most discounts of the year. Customers will have access to over 2.2 million special offers from eMAG and sellers in the Marketplace, of which at least 1.5 million are at the best price of the year. Black Friday orders will be delivered by November 22,” the company announced.

Other discounted products include: over 5,000 subscriptions to Romanian streaming platforms, 25,000 subscriptions and medical services at the lowest price of the year, 45% discount on over 7,000 airplane ticket vouchers, up to 80% discount on over 44,000 nights of accommodation in Romania and abroad, 21 kilograms of gold, 126 cars (of which 42 hybrid, 37 gasoline, 26 electric, 21 diesel), over 100 tons of pork and cold cuts.

Founded in 2001, eMAG is an online commerce player that has developed in Romania, Hungary, and Bulgaria.

