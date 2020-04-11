Romanian dairy producer raises EUR 3 mln with bond issue

Romanian dairy producer Agroserv Mariuta, which owns the Laptaria cu Caimac brand, has finalized a private bond placement through which it raised EUR 3 million.

The bonds, which reach maturity in 2025, offer a yearly interest rate of 5.25%, News.ro reported.

The bonds will be listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange's AeRO market. The operation was brokered by BT Capital Partners, the investment banking and capital markets division of Banca Transilvania Financial Group, as an intermediary and authorized consultant.

The company plans to use the funds to develop its factory by expanding production capacities and building a new warehouse. It also plans two more investment projects: a biogas plant and a system for the recovery and reuse of glass.

The company plans investments worth EUR 16 mln in the coming years.

Agroserv Mariuta was set up in 1994. Until 2018, it had carried out agricultural activities exclusively, namely large crops on an area of 3000 hectares and a dairy farm (with over 2700 animals). Starting 2018, it put into operation a modern dairy factory and launched the Laptaria cu Caimac brand.

The state-of-the-art processing plant, which required an investment of over EUR 5 mln, has a technical processing capacity of approximately 75 tonnes of milk per day.

(Photo source: Facebook/Laptaria cu caimac)