Energy services provider aims to raise EUR 2 mln with bond issue

Alive Capital, a Romanian company providing integrated services in the energy sector, also operating as a supplier and trader on the energy market, will issue RON 10 million (EUR 2 mln) of bonds on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), Ziarul Financiar reported.

The firm was set up in 2013 and is currently headed by Italian businessman Giacomo Billi.

The bonds will be issued under a private placement and subsequently listed on BVB.

The company will use the funds to develop electricity production from renewable sources and technical support for integrated service activities related to electricity production and sale.

"Our goal is to excel in the areas in which we operate - providing integrated services, renewable energy, and electricity supply. We always aim to carry out our activities as well as possible and on time, with the primary goal of satisfying all customers and developing and strengthening long-term partnerships with them," says Giacomo Billi.

Alive Capital manages 470 MW of installed capacity in electricity generation capacities from renewable photovoltaic, wind, hydro, and biomass sources, representing 9% of the total E-RES capacities installed in Romania.

The company expects to increase its turnover to RON 203 million (EUR 42 mln) in 2020, from RON 175.6 million (EUR 37.8 mln) in 2019. It also targets RON 14.9 mln (EUR 3 mln) net profit this year, up from RON 11 mln in 2019.

(Photo: Diana Oros/ Inquam Photos)

andrei@romania-insider.com