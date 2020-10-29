Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 10/29/2020 - 08:26
Business

Energy services provider aims to raise EUR 2 mln with bond issue

29 October 2020
Alive Capital, a Romanian company providing integrated services in the energy sector, also operating as a supplier and trader on the energy market, will issue RON 10 million (EUR 2 mln) of bonds on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), Ziarul Financiar reported.

The firm was set up in 2013 and is currently headed by Italian businessman Giacomo Billi.

The bonds will be issued under a private placement and subsequently listed on BVB.

The company will use the funds to develop electricity production from renewable sources and technical support for integrated service activities related to electricity production and sale.

"Our goal is to excel in the areas in which we operate - providing integrated services, renewable energy, and electricity supply. We always aim to carry out our activities as well as possible and on time, with the primary goal of satisfying all customers and developing and strengthening long-term partnerships with them," says Giacomo Billi.

Alive Capital manages 470 MW of installed capacity in electricity generation capacities from renewable photovoltaic, wind, hydro, and biomass sources, representing 9% of the total E-RES capacities installed in Romania.

The company expects to increase its turnover to RON 203 million (EUR 42 mln) in 2020, from RON 175.6 million (EUR 37.8 mln) in 2019. It also targets RON 14.9 mln (EUR 3 mln) net profit this year, up from RON 11 mln in 2019.

(Photo: Diana Oros/ Inquam Photos)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

