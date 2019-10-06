Man who killed Romanian policeman commits suicide

Marcel Ionel Lepa, who shot a policeman dead last week, killed himself while in detention at the Popa Şapcă penitentiary in Timişoara, in western Romania.

The man hanged himself, according to legal sources quoted by Mediafax. The death is being investigated by the Prosecutor’s Office of the Timişoara Court.

Lepa was arrested at the end of last week after a two-day manhunt. He was under investigation for assault, murder, not complying with the rules regarding firearms, and unrightfully using a firearm.

During hearings held at the Tribunalului Tribunal on June 7 the man said he regretted killing policeman Cristian Amariei. He said he was aiming for the legs and did not want to kill the policeman.

Lepa already had a prison term of four years and a half to serve for robbery. The policemen were searching for him to bring him in to serve his sentence when Lepa shot policeman Amariei, while trying to escape.

(Photo: Pixabay)