Romanian policeman shot dead, search for perpetrator ongoing

Romanian policeman Cristian Amariei was shot dead on June 2 by the suspect he was pursuing to take into custody, News.ro reported. The Police was searching for the man as an international warrant had been issued on him for robbery.

The Police shot the suspect in the arm and shoulder but he managed to escape. Meanwhile, Cristian Amariei did not survive chest and neck injuries. The policeman, who was 43 years old, was married and had three children.

The Police was in a mission to capture the suspect, on information that he was found in the locality of Izvin, in Timiş county. They circled the house where the suspect was found and attempted to capture him but he jumped off the window and shot several times at the policeman trying to stop him. He then ran away and entered the house of another family and stole their car. The Police fired several times at the fugitive’s car, wounding him, but he nonetheless managed to escape.

An extensive search operation is underway in Timiş county, Stiri.tvr.ro reported. Policemen, gendarmes and border policemen are searching for the suspect. The Service for Special Interventions (SIAS) also takes part in the search operation.

(Photo: Politia Romana Facebook Page)