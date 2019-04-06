Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Tue, 06/04/2019 - 10:15
Social
Man who shot Romanian policeman dead, captured
04 June 2019
Ionel Marcel Lepa, the man who shot dead a policeman in Timiş county, was captured during the night of June 3, News.ro reported.

He was captured by a team of the Bureau of Special Operations and one of the Service for Special Interventions (SIAS), some 7 km away from the crime scene. He was found in the home of a friend’s grandmother, in the locality of Remetea Mare. The gun he used to shoot policeman Cristian Amariei dead was also found on him.

He didn’t fight the arrest. The wounds he received as the Police shot at him while he was fleeing the crime scene had aggravated, and he was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Policeman Cristian Amariei was shot dead on June 2 by the suspect he was pursuing to take into custody. The Police surrounded the house where the suspect was found and attempted to capture him but he jumped off the window and shot several times at the policeman trying to stop him.

The Internal Affairs Ministry posted on its Facebook page a photo of Lepa at the moment of the arrest, accompanied by the message “His arrest cannot erase the immense pain of losing our colleague, Cristian Amariei!”

(Photo: Ministerul Afacerilor Interne Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Man who shot Romanian policeman dead, captured
04 June 2019
