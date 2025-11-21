The Romanian chain of stores Contakt, a leader in mobile phone accessories retail, announced its entry into the Czech market this week. The company is currently conducting an initial public offering (IPO) on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

Contakt has already signed for two locations in Prague, in premium retail areas located in high-traffic malls. The official opening of the points of sale is estimated for March 2026.

“The Contakt team evaluated several shopping centers in Prague and found a low level of competition in relation to consumption potential, compared to the Romanian market, where the supply of phone accessories is much denser. The Czech Republic proved to be a mature, stable market with high purchasing power and consumers open to premium products,” said Marcel Ioftor, co-founder of Contakt (photo right).

At the same time, the company has begun the process of recruiting its first local employees.

Czech operations managers will undergo a three-month training program in Romania to fully adopt the business model. Subsequently, the management team in Romania will directly assist the first six months of activity in Prague, including through physical presence, to understand the market, calibrate demand, and adapt the product portfolio.

For the first year of operation, the company aims for accelerated expansion, with a target of at least 10 stores in the Czech Republic by the end of 2026.

The operational model used in Romania will be replicated in the Czech Republic, where the points of sale belong to Contakt and the network is developed through partnerships. The expansion will begin in Prague and continue in the country’s major cities.

The company’s management expects a turnover of EUR 600,000-800,000 for the first year of operation in the Czech Republic.

The portfolio to be introduced in the Czech Republic includes premium screen protection solutions, such as PanzerGlass films, alongside premium silicone films developed under the Contakt brand. These will be complemented by an extensive range of phone cases, fashion and business accessories, as well as the portfolio of Czech partner Swissten.

Contakt is currently in the process of listing its shares on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange. The subscription period is until December 3, at a price between RON 4.30 and RON 5.20.

Investors can subscribe to a minimum of 200 shares (equivalent to RON 860) and a maximum of 500,000 shares.

By the end of 2025, the company estimates a turnover of RON 138 million (EUR 27.1 million) and an EBITDA of approximately RON 22 million (EUR 4.3 million), up from RON 20.2 million (EUR 3.97 million) in 2024.

