Cold-cuts producer Cris-Tim floats shares at Bucharest Exchange on November 26

21 November 2025

Cris-Tim Family Holding (BVB: CFH) shares will start trading on the Bucharest Stock Exchange on November 26, following one of the most heavily oversubscribed initial public offerings ever conducted on the local market for retail investors, Ziarul Financiar reported. 

The listing follows a RON 454 million offering concluded at the end of October, which attracted nearly 8,500 investors and set the final price at RON 16.5 per share. 

Amid record interest from retail investors, their tranche was initially oversubscribed by over 42 times, which led to the reallocation of 5% of the institutional tranche to small investors.

EBRD becomes shareholder of Romanian cold cuts producer Cris-Tim following successful IPO

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Cris-Tim)

