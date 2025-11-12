People

Romanian composer and pianist Horia Moculescu dies at 88

12 November 2025

Famed Romanian composer Horia Moculescu died on Wednesday, November 12, at the age of 88. 

The composer, pianist, and performer was born on March 18, 1937, in Râmnicu-Vâlcea. At the age of six, he learned to play the accordion. He attended secondary school in Turda at the Boys’ High School (now the “Mihai Viteazul” National College), where he stood out for the virtuosity with which he performed light music pieces on the piano and accordion.

He could not enroll in the university courses of the Bucharest Conservatory because he had Italian origins on his mother’s side, and his father had been an officer in the interwar Romanian army. As such, he attended the Faculty of Mines in Petroșani, where he played with the faculty orchestra, according to Agerpres.

Later, he devoted himself exclusively to music, performing as a pianist in Bucharest and on the Romanian Black Sea coast. During this period, he began composing light music songs. His debut song was “Salcia”, released in 1973.

Overall, he composed over 500 songs and received over 200 awards, collaborating with some of the most talented Romanian performers. Moculescu’s discography includes: “Norma Mia; Cosi Pallida; Madame; Ciao” (1962), “Al III-lea Festival De Muzică Ușoară Românească Mamaia - August 1965” (1965), “Salcia” (1976), and the compilation “The Best Romanian Music” (2005).

He composed film music for feature films such as “Mireasma ploilor târzii” (1984), “Vară sentimentală” (1986), “Primăvara bobocilor” (1987), “Maria și marea” (1988), “Secretul armei... secrete” (1988), “Miss Litoral” (1991), and the TV series “Pistruiatul” (1973).

For several years (2009–2013), he created and hosted the TV show “Atenție, se cântă!” on national television.

Famous TV personalities like Dan Negru and Marina Almășan marked Moculescu’s passage in messages. The Romanian Ministry of Culture also highlighted his legacy, stating that he “composed with talent, intelligence, humor, and elegance. His music did not raise its volume to be heard; it remained intimate, warm, and natural. It entered homes and hearts.”

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ministerul Culturii on Facebook)

