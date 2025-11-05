Legendary Romanian coach Emerich Jenei dies at 88

Former star coach Emerich Jenei, one of Romania's best, passed away on November 5, 2025, at the age of 88. He achieved the greatest performance of Romanian football: winning the European Champions Cup with Steaua București on May 7, 1986, in Seville, in the famous final against F.C. Barcelona.

Emeric Alexandru Ienei (Imre Sándor Jenei) was born on March 22, 1937, in Agrișu Mic, Arad County. He graduated from the Faculty of Physical Education and Sport in Bucharest and became a player for: UTA Arad (1955-1956), Steaua București (1957-1969), Kayserispor (Turkey, 1969-1971).

Jenei's name is most associated with Steaua, both as a player and coach. He played 254 matches and scored seven goals for the team.

During the period he played for Steaua București, Emerich Jenei won three Romanian championship titles (1959-60, 1960-61, 1967-68) and four Romanian Cups (1962, 1966, 1967, 1969). He also participated with the national team in the 1964 Summer Olympics in Japan, where Romania finished fifth.

Despite this extensive career as a player, Jenei’s legendary fame came from his time as a coach. In this position, he won five league titles, four Romanian Cups, and the European Champions Cup, all with Steaua București. In 49 matches as national team coach, Romania achieved 22 victories, 13 draws, and 14 losses.

He led Romania to two final tournaments, the 1990 World Cup and the EURO 2000. In 1989, he managed to qualify the national team for a World Cup after two decades, bringing them close to the quarterfinals. Romania was, however, eliminated in the round of 16 by Ireland after a penalty shootout.

From June 2000, he retired from coaching, later serving as president of FC Bihor Oradea. He continued working for the Romanian Football Federation. He was rewarded in March 2008 with the “Meritul Sportiv” Order, Class II. On March 9, 2017, he was also awarded the “Star of Romania” Order by former president Klaus Iohannis.

The Romanian Football Federation noted its regret for the passing of Emerich Jenei.

“Today, Romanian football has lost a legendary coach, a symbol of professionalism and decency. Emerich Jenei was a model of elegance, balance, and respect, both on and off the field. He inspired entire generations of players and coaches through his vision and calm, as well as through his understanding of football,” said FRF president Răzvan Burleanu.

To honor the memory of Emerich Jenei, a moment of silence will be held before all matches in the Superliga, Liga 2, and Liga 3 in the next round.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Steaua București on Facebook)