Romanian coal miners continue strike

The strike at Romanian coal mining and power generation company CE Oltenia (CEO) spread across most of its mines as of January 14, with miners asking higher wages and benefits.

They ask a 45% wage hike, doubling the bonus paid for working during the weekends and holiday vouchers, local Economica.net reported.

The company reported losses in the past years and in 2018. The management explained that the company remained in the red in 2018 because of the high price paid for the carbon emission certificates it is compelled to purchase. From a price of EUR 8 per certificate estimated by the European Commission initially, the price hit EUR 22 last year with a negative impact on the company’s bottom line, CEO head manager Sorin Boza explained.

CEO accounts for some 20% of the country’s electricity production and the company ranks as the largest power producer after Hidroelectrica.

