Dacia, part of the French Renault group, will launch several electric models to compete with Chinese brands for the affordable EV car market in Europe. The first electric model will be the next Sandero, which will appear sometime at the end of 2027, the brand's director, Denis Le Vot, said on Thursday, according to Reuters.

Currently, Dacia offers only one fully electric model, the Spring, and the company hopes that its positioning in the affordable price range already makes it a strong competitor for Chinese brands.

The Sandero, for which "a fully electric solution will be found," was crowned the best-selling car in Europe last year.

Previously, the Renault group announced that Dacia's global sales increased by 2.7% last year to 676,340 vehicles, reaching record market shares, particularly in Italy (13.1%), Morocco (16.3%), Spain (12.4%), Belgium, and Luxembourg (15.4%).

The record sales was the result of a solid production plan based on four core models: Sandero, Duster, Jogger, and Spring. The trend will continue in 2025 with the arrival of the Bigster model, for which orders were launched at the beginning of January, and which will be available at dealerships in the spring of 2025.

Dacia intends to continue its strategy focused on essentials, expanding into the C segment with the Bigster and focusing on electrification, with three hybrid propulsion models now available (Jogger, Duster, and Bigster).

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Chernetskaya | Dreamstime.com)