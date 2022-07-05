About 50 Romanian companies of all sizes, along with several NGOs, have joined the Commitment to the Future, the first initiative aiming to convince local businesses to take specific steps toward building a more sustainable future.

Initiated by the e-commerce platform eMAG and the Conservation Carpathia Foundation, the project sets measurable environmental objectives for companies of any size and in any sector of activity. The goal is to decrease the carbon footprint of Romanian companies and prevent climate change.

“We are delighted by the interest shown by the business community, which responded very quickly to this initiative,” said Tudor Manea, eMAG CEO. “The Commitment has been adopted both by companies that have already implemented practices and standards designed to contribute to a cleaner environment and want to inspire and participate in a joint effort and by young companies that aim to do business responsibly,” he added.

Two dozen small businesses, seven middle-sized, and 17 large companies, along with two NGOs, have adopted the principles of the Commitment. The group of companies is not sector-bound, as its members are active in banking, marketing, construction, retail, pharmaceuticals, or real estate.

Signatories of the Commitment to the Environment begin by calculating the size of their carbon footprint, and then take steps to reduce it as much as possible. The carbon emissions that cannot be cut back are compensated voluntarily if the company in question wishes to reach net zero. Finally, the companies publish a nonfinancial activity report and join a global initiative with a similar goal.

So far, Freshful, ING Bank, PC Garage, Raiffeisen Bank, Sameday, Salad Box, Zentiva, Depanero, Banca Transilvania and BRD Groupe Societe Generale are among the signatories.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo: company image)