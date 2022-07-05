Environment

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Romanian businesses join initiative to build a more sustainable future

07 July 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

About 50 Romanian companies of all sizes, along with several NGOs, have joined the Commitment to the Future, the first initiative aiming to convince local businesses to take specific steps toward building a more sustainable future.

Initiated by the e-commerce platform eMAG and the Conservation Carpathia Foundation, the project sets measurable environmental objectives for companies of any size and in any sector of activity. The goal is to decrease the carbon footprint of Romanian companies and prevent climate change.

“We are delighted by the interest shown by the business community, which responded very quickly to this initiative,” said Tudor Manea, eMAG CEO. “The Commitment has been adopted both by companies that have already implemented practices and standards designed to contribute to a cleaner environment and want to inspire and participate in a joint effort and by young companies that aim to do business responsibly,” he added.

Two dozen small businesses, seven middle-sized, and 17 large companies, along with two NGOs, have adopted the principles of the Commitment. The group of companies is not sector-bound, as its members are active in banking, marketing, construction, retail, pharmaceuticals, or real estate.

Signatories of the Commitment to the Environment begin by calculating the size of their carbon footprint, and then take steps to reduce it as much as possible. The carbon emissions that cannot be cut back are compensated voluntarily if the company in question wishes to reach net zero. Finally, the companies publish a nonfinancial activity report and join a global initiative with a similar goal.

So far, Freshful, ING Bank, PC Garage, Raiffeisen Bank, Sameday, Salad Box, Zentiva, Depanero, Banca Transilvania and BRD Groupe Societe Generale are among the signatories.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo: company image)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next
Normal
Environment

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Romanian businesses join initiative to build a more sustainable future

07 July 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

About 50 Romanian companies of all sizes, along with several NGOs, have joined the Commitment to the Future, the first initiative aiming to convince local businesses to take specific steps toward building a more sustainable future.

Initiated by the e-commerce platform eMAG and the Conservation Carpathia Foundation, the project sets measurable environmental objectives for companies of any size and in any sector of activity. The goal is to decrease the carbon footprint of Romanian companies and prevent climate change.

“We are delighted by the interest shown by the business community, which responded very quickly to this initiative,” said Tudor Manea, eMAG CEO. “The Commitment has been adopted both by companies that have already implemented practices and standards designed to contribute to a cleaner environment and want to inspire and participate in a joint effort and by young companies that aim to do business responsibly,” he added.

Two dozen small businesses, seven middle-sized, and 17 large companies, along with two NGOs, have adopted the principles of the Commitment. The group of companies is not sector-bound, as its members are active in banking, marketing, construction, retail, pharmaceuticals, or real estate.

Signatories of the Commitment to the Environment begin by calculating the size of their carbon footprint, and then take steps to reduce it as much as possible. The carbon emissions that cannot be cut back are compensated voluntarily if the company in question wishes to reach net zero. Finally, the companies publish a nonfinancial activity report and join a global initiative with a similar goal.

So far, Freshful, ING Bank, PC Garage, Raiffeisen Bank, Sameday, Salad Box, Zentiva, Depanero, Banca Transilvania and BRD Groupe Societe Generale are among the signatories.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo: company image)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

07 July 2022
Politics
Romania's ruling parties secretly spent millions on press coverage in 2021 and 2022
06 July 2022
Entertainment
HBO Max removes most of its Romanian content as part of international restructuring
30 June 2022
Social
Over 90% of public hospitals in Romania do not have abortion procedures, journalist says
30 June 2022
Business
Romanian pension fund manager hit by scandal as police starts fraud investigation
28 June 2022
Environment
Romania starts issuing green registration plates for zero-emission cars
22 June 2022
Sports
Romanian swimmer David Popovici wins second gold medal at World Championships
21 June 2022
Sports
English-Romanian rower team wants to break the world record for crossing the Black Sea
20 June 2022
Sports
A new star is born: David Popovici becomes first Romanian male swimmer to win world championship