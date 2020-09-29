Central RO: Conservation Carpathia Foundation starts program for green businesses

Conservation Carpathia Foundation has started a program for entrepreneurs in the area of the southern Făgăraș Mountains who want to develop nature-based businesses, that can contribute to the conservation of the natural resources.

The program doesn’t offer funding but consultancy and technical assistance in choosing and accessing funding sources adapted to the development needs of those who enroll. The consultancy process covers topics such as marketing and promotion, funding opportunities, or the needed steps to establishing a business, the foundation said.

The program is open to businesses or business ideas that aim to use or process natural resources in a responsible way; develop nature-based services, such as tourism and recreational services or the development of accommodation units that respect the area’s landscape and architectural tradition; can help preserve natural resources in the area; or create jobs for people in the local communities.

Representatives of the Conservation Carpathia Foundation, with the support of UK partner Conservation Capital, will provide consultancy and technical assistance.

Registrations are open online until October 9. Further details here.

(Photo: Pop Nukoonrat | Dreamstime.com)

