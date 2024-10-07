Romanian cyclist wins bronze at European Mountain Bike Eliminator Championships

Romanian cyclist Ede Molnar won the bronze medal at the European Mountain Bike Eliminator (XCE) Championships, held on Sunday, October 6, in Gibraltar.

Molnar, part of the Bucharest-based Dinamo club and the BikeExpert Racing Team, not to mention the reigning European champion, was overtaken in the final by Austrian Theo Hauser, who won the gold medal, and Slovenian Jakob Klemencic, who claimed the silver.

Last year, Ede Molnar claimed the gold medal at the UEC Mountain Bike Eliminator European Championships in Sakarya, Türkiye. The cyclist also participated at the Paris 2024 Olympics, but did not manage to finish the mountain bike cross-country race due to technical reasons.

Another Romanian, Roberto-Dumitru Burţa (CSU Târgu Mureş), finished in 10th place.

In the women's event, the winner was Italian Gaia Tormena.

(Photo source: Federatia Romana de Ciclism on Facebook)