Romania’s Ede Molnar claims European title at Mountain Bike Eliminator Championships

Romanian rider Ede Molnar claimed the gold medal at the 2023 UEC Mountain Bike Eliminator European Championships in Sakarya, Türkiye.

At the race held on Sunday, October 29, the Romanian managed to leave behind his competitors, UCI World Champion Titouan Perrin-Ganier (France) and Nils Riecker (Germany), who secured second and third place, respectively.

“It feels absolutely amazing to be at the top of the podium. From the first heat, I could hardly believe my luck as I kept winning throughout the heats, even in front of Titouan Perrin-Ganier. Every heat was a long sprint going uphill, and when I saw that Theo Hauser had broken his chain right after the start, I knew I could win. I am so happy with this title!” - Molnar said after the race, quoted by Citymountainbike.com.

Gaia Tormena from Italy claimed the European women’s title.

(Photo source: Facebook/Federatia Romana de Ciclism)