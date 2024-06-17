Romanian Army operationalizes second Patriot air defense system

The Romanian Army operationalized the second Patriot air defense system during an exercise at the Capu Midia training range.

The announcement was made by the US Embassy in Romania, which stated that during the NATO exercise Ramstein Legacy24, "participants certified the operational readiness of the second Phased Array Tracking Radar to Intercept on Target (PATRIOT) system by shooting down a live target at the Capu Midia training range."

The first air defense training took place in November, also at Capu Midia.

The recent training was held from June 3 to 14, involving approximately 1,300 soldiers from Romania, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Lithuania, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Turkey, and Hungary.

"The exercise contributes to increasing interoperability and practicing tactics, techniques, and procedures for defensive operations," the US Embassy's statement added.

Romanian authorities have been debating handing over the first Patriot system to Ukraine, following the request of Western allies, particularly the US.

(Photo source: US Embassy in Bucharest on Facebook)