Patriot system can cover both parts of Ukraine and Romania, prime minister says

Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu stated in a recent interview that Romania's Patriot missile system could cover both parts of Ukraine and parts of Romania. The government is mulling a proposal for Romania to provide Ukraine with such a system.

The Phased Array Tracking Radar to Intercept on Target, or Patriot system, is one of the most advanced weapons systems made by the US and is used to counter tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and advanced aircraft.

Earlier this month, Romanian president Klaus Iohannis said that he was open to discussing sending a Patriot missile system to Ukraine after meeting with US president Joe Biden in Washington. Ukraine has been requesting an additional Patriot system to protect itself against Russia’s repeated attacks.

"It is a proposal, and it will be a decision that we will make in the CSAT," Marcel Ciolacu said.

When asked if this decision would happen after the European Parliament elections, the prime minister stated that such a decision is not dependent on an electoral moment.

Ciolacu emphasized that irrespective of whether or not Romania hands over the missile defense system, it will not weaken Romania's security.

"First of all, specialists need to speak. This does not mean that if a system covers part of Ukraine, it will no longer cover Romania. So, this is about specialists sitting at the table and finding the best solutions. And then the CSAT decision can be made with all the available information to make the best possible decision," Ciolacu stated.

During the same interview with Euronews Romania, the prime minister said Russia will never attack Romania thanks to the latter’s NATO membership.

"It's not that they don't want to, but they can't afford it. Romania is a NATO member; we joined, and this effect is visible. Moreover, we are members of the European Union, so that is a deterrent. But I am pleased that the dictator Putin notices that Romania is developing, and not only that,” he said.

(Photo source: Marcel Ciolacu on X)