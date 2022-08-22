Romanian Army to acquire 30,000 computers and laptops

The Romanian Army is to purchase 30,000 computers and laptops for RON 105.78 mln (EUR 21.6 mln) from two local companies.

The units are to arrive within three years and will be supplied by Ixodron and Romflex Sistem. The two companies are the winners of an auction organized by the Communications and Information Technology Command (CCI) within the Ministry of Defense, according to Profit.ro.

Ixodron, founded in 2019 and based in Buzău, will supply 10,000 all-in-one PC workstations worth RON 38.53 mln, excluding VAT. Romflex, in turn, will deliver 10,000 desktop workstations and 10,000 laptops for RON 67.4 mln, excluding VAT.

The Communications and Information Technology Command (CCI) is subordinate to the Joint Chiefs of Staff and handles planning and carrying out operations in the cyberinfrastructure. It provides communications services and information technology needed by the Romanian Army at a strategic, operative, and tactical level. It also maintains the security of the Army’s infrastructure against cyber attacks and threats.

At the same time, the CCI ensures administrative management of Romania's participation in NATO’s communications and information systems group.

(Photo source: Lightfieldstudiosprod | Dreamstime.com)