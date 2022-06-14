RO army tests HIMARS multiple rocket launchers in simulated attack on Black Sea ships

The Romanian Army recently tested its HIMARS multiple rocket launchers at Capul Midia, on the Black Sea coast.

The launchers were used to destroy enemy ships in the Black Sea, following a scenario created for the test.

As part of the test, the “Alexandru Ioan Cuza” 8th operational tactical missile brigade practiced defending the Romanian shoreline. During the exercise, three ships were incapacitated or destroyed, according to Hotnews.ro.

Romania purchased three HIMARS surface-to-surface missile launchers from US manufacturer Lockheed Martin three years ago for USD 1,5 billion. Mounted on a truck, each missile system has 18 launching pads and can hit a target from 300 km away.

The Russian navy has been blockading Ukraine’s ports in the Black Sea since the start of the war. Snake Island, a rocky islet currently occupied by Russia, is miles off the Romanian coast.

(Photo: Noamfein | Dreamstime.com)

