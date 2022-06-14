Politics

RO army tests HIMARS multiple rocket launchers in simulated attack on Black Sea ships

14 June 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Army recently tested its HIMARS multiple rocket launchers at Capul Midia, on the Black Sea coast.

The launchers were used to destroy enemy ships in the Black Sea, following a scenario created for the test.

As part of the test, the “Alexandru Ioan Cuza” 8th operational tactical missile brigade practiced defending the Romanian shoreline. During the exercise, three ships were incapacitated or destroyed, according to Hotnews.ro.

Romania purchased three HIMARS surface-to-surface missile launchers from US manufacturer Lockheed Martin three years ago for USD 1,5 billion. Mounted on a truck, each missile system has 18 launching pads and can hit a target from 300 km away.

The Russian navy has been blockading Ukraine’s ports in the Black Sea since the start of the war. Snake Island, a rocky islet currently occupied by Russia, is miles off the Romanian coast.

(Photo: Noamfein | Dreamstime.com)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
Politics

RO army tests HIMARS multiple rocket launchers in simulated attack on Black Sea ships

14 June 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Army recently tested its HIMARS multiple rocket launchers at Capul Midia, on the Black Sea coast.

The launchers were used to destroy enemy ships in the Black Sea, following a scenario created for the test.

As part of the test, the “Alexandru Ioan Cuza” 8th operational tactical missile brigade practiced defending the Romanian shoreline. During the exercise, three ships were incapacitated or destroyed, according to Hotnews.ro.

Romania purchased three HIMARS surface-to-surface missile launchers from US manufacturer Lockheed Martin three years ago for USD 1,5 billion. Mounted on a truck, each missile system has 18 launching pads and can hit a target from 300 km away.

The Russian navy has been blockading Ukraine’s ports in the Black Sea since the start of the war. Snake Island, a rocky islet currently occupied by Russia, is miles off the Romanian coast.

(Photo: Noamfein | Dreamstime.com)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

13 June 2022
Eco
Lion pride rescued from Odessa finds temporary shelter in Romania
13 June 2022
RI +
Romanian marketeer-turned-war correspondent keeps thousands informed on Ukraine war
10 June 2022
Social
War damage to Ukraine’s infrastructure estimated at over USD 100 billion
10 June 2022
Culture
Legendary Romanian actor Victor Rebengiuc announces retirement. Watch him online in his most memorable role
09 June 2022
Eco
Public school in Buzău become first-ever "green school" in Romania
09 June 2022
Social
Baccalaureate attendance in Romania drops to new low. A quarter of the class of 2022 won't take the final exam
09 June 2022
Social
Romania’s minister of family announces intention to close orphanages, a 16-year unfulfilled promise
08 June 2022
Business
Estonian ride-sharing app Bolt outshines Uber in Romania