Romanian actor among leads in Hollywood blockbuster film Borderlands

Romanian actor Florian Munteanu had one of the leading roles in the Hollywood blockbuster Borderlands, alongside stars such as Cate Blanchett, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Kevin Hart.

The Romanian actor plays the role of Krieg, the muscular protector of a wild and destructive pre-teen. The film is based on one of the best-selling video game franchises of all time.

Florian Munteanu is the latest name on the list of Romanian actors with leading roles in top Hollywood films, joining the ranks of Sebastian Stan, Marcel Iureș, Maia Morgenstern, Alexandra Maria Lara, Catinca Untaru, and Johnny Weissmuller, according to Adevarul.

His parents, originally from Târgu Mureș, moved to Germany in 1985, where he was born five years later. Florian developed a passion for boxing at a young age, winning numerous matches in various competitions in Germany. In 2016, he met the famous promoter Eduard Irimia for the first time, who introduced him to the world of film.

Two years later, Munteanu caught the attention of Sylvester Stallone, who cast him in a leading role in the film "Creed II." His role as Viktor Drago, the son of Ivan Drago played by Dolph Lundgren in the Rocky series, brought Munteanu before major Hollywood producers.

Florian Munteanu also appeared in the third season of the well-known Netflix series "Vikings." In the series, he portrayed the Byzantine general Georgios Maniakes.

Florian now lives in Los Angeles and is good friends with movie stars like Dolph Lundgren.

