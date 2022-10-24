Seven gymnasts represent Romania at the world championships in Liverpool

Seven athletes will represent Romania at the World Gymnastics Championships hosted by Liverpool between October 29 and November 6. According to the Romanian Gymnastics Federation, Team Romania includes two female and five male athletes.

Ana Maria Bărbosu and Andreea Preda will compete in women’s events, while Andrei Muntean, Gabriel Burtanete, Robert Burtanete, Răzvan Marc, and Roland Modoianu are Romania’s representatives in men’s competition.

In women’s qualifications, Ana Maria Bărbosu and Andreea Preda will compete in the second subdivision, together with gymnasts from Spain, Israel, Ecuador, Iceland, Thailand, and Venezuela. Meanwhile, in the men’s group, Romania’s team will compete in the third subdivision alongside representatives of Spain, Japan, Ukraine, and athletes from Lithuania, India, Sweden, and Bulgaria.

More than 400 athletes from around the world will compete at the Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool, which will take place at the M&S Bank Arena.

(Photo source: Facebook/Federatia Romana de Gimnastica)