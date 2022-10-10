World Challenge Cup in Mersin: Romanian gymnasts return home with seven medals

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

Romanian gymnasts shined at the World Challenge Cup in Mersin, Turkey, claiming seven medals (four gold, one silver and two bronze).

Ana Maria Bărbosu was Team Romania’s star, winning three gold medals on uneven bars, balance beam, and floor exercise. Gabriel Burtănete also claimed gold on vault, according to the Romanian Gymnastics Federation.

Meanwhile, Andreea Preda returns home with two medals - silver on the floor exercise and bronze on balance beam. She also ranked eighth in the uneven bars competition.

A bronze medal was also won by Andrei Muntean on uneven bars.

“These are promising results in the perspective of the World Championships in Liverpool,” the Romanian Gymnastics Federation said.

(Photo source: Facebook/Federatia Romana de Gimnastica)