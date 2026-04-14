Romania’s national women’s handball team included in group B of 2026 European Championship

Romania’s national women’s handball team is set to play in the preliminary group B of the 2026 European Championship, according to an announcement by the European Handball Federation made on Monday, April 13.

The announcement included details about the draw, which will take place on Thursday, April 16, in Katowice. The tournament, which will take place between December 3 and 20, is also hosted by Romania, with matches set in Oradea and Cluj-Napoca. The Romanian team will play in Cluj-Napoca, at the BT Arena, according to News.ro.

As the host nation, Romania already knows which group it will play in, but not its opponents. The Romanian team will be part of the second pot, along with Germany, Montenegro, Poland, Spain, Czech Republic.

Pot 1 will include Norway, Denmark, Hungary, France, Sweden, Netherlands. Pot 3 will have Turkey, Slovakia, Slovenia, Switzerland, Austria, and the Faroe Islands. Finally, Pot 4 will have Croatia, Serbia, Iceland, North Macedonia, Ukraine, and Greece.

The 2026 European Championship will have five host nations, plus Hungary. Each has already been allocated to groups and locations, as follows: Hungary (group A, in Oradea), Romania (group B, Cluj-Napoca), Turkey (group C, Antalya), the Czech Republic (group D, Brno), Poland (group E, Katowice), and Slovakia (group F, Bratislava).

The first two teams in each group will qualify for the main groups. Cluj-Napoca will host matches between teams qualified from groups A, B, and C, while teams from D, E, and F will play in Katowice. The Polish city will also host the semifinals and the finals.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Eurohandball.com)