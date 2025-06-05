Parliament adopts "Romania Without Violence" law, doubling minimum penalties for assault

The Romanian Parliament adopted on Wednesday, June 4, the "Romania Without Violence" law, a significant legislative step aimed at curbing acts of aggression and improving protections for victims. The new legislation amends and supplements several normative acts, most notably doubling the minimum penalties in the Penal Code for assault and other violent offenses.

Alongside harsher prison sentences, the law increases financial penalties for offenders, introducing fines ranging from RON 60 to RON 600 per day. It also strengthens the enforcement of protective orders, imposing tougher sanctions for repeat violations.

The initiative was submitted to the Senate in October 2024 by liberal senator Alexandru Nazare, together with a group of colleagues including Mihail Vestea, Vlad Pufu, and Raluca Ioan.

"Our zero tolerance towards any form of violence must be unwavering," Nazare stated following the vote. "I was alarmed by the perception that street violence, domestic violence, and school violence are issues we must accept as part of everyday life. I am very proud of this legislative achievement."

Romania currently ranks fourth in the European Union in terms of violence against women, according to Eurostat data quoted in the press release. The report shows that 31% of women across Europe report having experienced physical or sexual violence in adulthood, with the figure rising to 35% among women aged 18 to 29. When psychological violence is included, the number of women reporting abuse by a partner climbs to 32%.

"As president of Paneuropa Romania, in addition to coordinating strategic projects at the international level, I will continue public campaigns against violence, drug abuse and trafficking, and against organized crime groups that terrorize numerous local communities. I firmly believe that through legislation that imposes strict penalties for these offenses, combined with the involvement of authorities and strong civil society support, we can achieve these goals," stated Alexandru Nazare.

The law follows growing public concern over violent crimes and is part of a broader legislative package, which also includes pending proposals such as the "Romania Without Clans and Traffickers" bill currently under debate in the Chamber of Deputies.

(Photo source: Lcva/Dreamstime.com)