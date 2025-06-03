Romania saw 14 cases of domestic abuse per hour in first months of 2025

In the first four months of 2025, there was an average of approximately 14 cases of domestic violence per hour in Romania. According to Save the Children Romania, the correlation between various forms of domestic violence and low education levels is becoming increasingly evident, representing a serious social problem.

In Romania, roughly a third of children and young people of school age do not attend any form of education, and the dropout rate in primary and secondary cycles reached 19.2%

Around 38% of parents in Romania admit to physically abusing their children, and 63% of children report being beaten at home by their parents. At the same time, nearly 20% of parents still perceive physical punishment as an acceptable disciplinary method, indicating a lack of awareness about the negative effects of violence on child development.

As a result, Romanian police intervened in over 40,000 cases of domestic abuse since the start of this year. The number is especially shocking in the context of a brutal murder of a 23-year-old pregnant mother by a 49-year-old former partner that took place on Saturday, May 31.

“When violence becomes part of daily life, it is no longer perceived as an exception. It becomes the norm. And tragedies are just a natural consequence of this sick ‘normality’. It’s time for action. We join civil society voices calling for a profound rethinking of public policies regarding the safety of women and children. We can no longer wait for the next tragedy,” said Diana Bălan, parenting expert and founder of ParentEd Fest.

The violence experienced by women also impacts children. UNICEF Romania emphasizes that approximately 400,000 Romanian children are out of the education system, two out of 10 children do not complete eight grades, and only six out of 10 attend high school.

This lack of access to education contributes to perpetuating a vulnerable family environment prone to violence. Low education levels, especially in rural areas or vulnerable communities, are often associated with a culture of violence, perpetuated through inappropriate disciplinary methods.

“Children cannot report danger when they are afraid of the adults they should trust. They need to feel safe first in order to recognize what is not safe. And safety does not only mean physical protection. It also involves parental education, emotional education in schools, critical thinking; tools through which a child can learn to say: What is happening to me is not normal,” highlights Dr. Gordon Neufeld.

(Photo source: Tinnakorn Jorruang | Dreamstime.com)