Romania gets EUR 155 mln for water management infrastructure

Six large water management infrastructure projects in Romania will benefit from EUR 155 million EU funds, according to the European Commission.

The money will be used to improve water collection, treatment and distribution in Romania.

The funds will be distributed to six projects. About EUR 18 million will be used for the construction and renovation of 18 deep wells and three water treatment plants in the Arges plant. Some EUR 6.3 million are for the renovation of two reservoirs and the construction of 10 new kilometers of the water distribution network in the Dambovita County.

EUR 21 million will be used for works in Maramures County to expand the water distribution network by about 60 km, while about EUR 46 million are for the construction and modernization of seven water treatment plants in the Prahova county.

In addition, EUR 12.6 million will be used for better access to drinking water in Satu Mare, mainly by drilling four deep wells and expanding the 40-km sewerage network. EUR 51 million are for improving access in Vaslui county.

