COVID-19: Romania reintroduces France, Spain to the “yellow list” of countries with high epidemiological risk

Romania has reintroduced France and Spain to the list of countries with high epidemiological risk - the so-called “yellow list.” This means that travelers who arrive in Romania from these countries are required to enter a 14-day quarantine.

The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) updated the “yellow list” on Friday, January 8. More than 40 states/regions are on the new list, valid starting January 9.

Countries such as France, Spain, Russia, Ireland, and Malta were added to the new list, which no longer includes Hungary, according to Mediafax.

Also on this list are the Czech Republic, the UK, Switzerland, the US, Sweden, Israel, Denmark, Portugal, Italy, Austria, Germany, Poland, South Africa, and Turkey.

The full list is available here.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)