New strain of COVID-19 reaches Romania

Romania's Emergency Department head Raed Arafat said that the new strain of coronavirus was discovered in a patient who had not traveled abroad. This means that the new strain of the virus is spreading in the community.

"The fact that we found it at one patient does not mean that she is the only patient," Arafat said.

"In the pandemic, we are talking about two fronts. The first is the vaccination front. The more we vaccinate, the more likely we will have a sufficient percentage of people vaccinated to limit the spread and vulnerability to the virus. The second front is continuing to fight against the spread of the virus as long as there are not enough vaccinated people," Arafat said at Digi24 news channel, according to Profit.ro.

He added that the new strain could have "a very serious impact" if it started to spread.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)