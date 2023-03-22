Romania’s Govt. says Ukraine allows depth measurements on Bystroye canal

The Government of Romania, through transport minister Sorin Grindeanu, announced that Ukraine allowed Romanian experts on Ukrainian ships to measure the depth of the Bystroye canal in the Danube Delta (on the territory of Ukraine).

This should put an end to the fierce debates over the environmental impact of the dredging works carried out with the purpose of allowing merchant ships to navigate towards the Black Sea.

The procedures started on the wrong foot, however, with a debate on why Romanian ships were not allowed on the canal and who will actually carry out the measurements – debates prompted by the vague statements from the Romanian authorities.

The Romanian vessels have been waiting since March 15 to start evaluating the works carried out by Ukraine, but eventually, the measurements will be carried out from Ukrainian ships.

“It’s safer this way,” Romanian authorities explained, quoting the reason invoked by Ukraine not to allow Romanian ships. Ukraine referred to “incidents involving mines” in the area.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)